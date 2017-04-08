Rotary, UAP plant trees to protect watershed

Humanity was seen at work again when Rotary Club of Mandaluyong and United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)-Manila Maharlika Chapter joined hands for a tree-planting event at the Angat Watershed in Norzagaray, Bulacan, followed by a medical mission for the Dumagats, the indigenous tribe of the area.

The endeavor was UAP-Manila Maharlika Chapter’s seventh year of tree planting as part of their advocacy of restoration and protection of the environment, but their first time to do a medical mission with the help and assistance of the Rotary Club of Mandaluyong.

Founded on December 4, 1963, Rotary Club of Mandaluyong has been at the forefront of service to various communities since its inception.

This is the first joint project between the two organizations.

Rotary Club is a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges connecting 1.2 million members in 200 countries and geographical areas to improve lives at both the local and international levels.