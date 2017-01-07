Rotary Youth Leadership awardees gather for training program

The Rotary Club of Mandaluyong-Pasig-San Juan together with the Rotary Club of Cainta successfully hosted a leadership-training seminar for 64 young delegates at the Loreland Farm Resort in Antipolo City just before the Christmas break.

Held from December 9 to December 11, the activity was held in conjunction with the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) for Rotary District 3800.

The promising young ones were initiated into a values-based leadership style that is effective in positive engagement and encouraging productivity.

The RYLA, an annual leadership-training endeavor of the Rotary Club for deserving young leaders, adopted the theme #LiveYourBrand! in its various activities. To start off, Gawad Kalinga’s Mark Lawrence Cruz shared moving testimonies about helping people, and encouraged the delegates to get out of their comfort zones, serve others and do something good for their communities.

Professor Ernan Paragas from the UP College of Mass Communication meanwhile reminded the young leaders about responsible communication and talked about cyberbullying, cyberstalking, cyberlynching and the importance of managing one’s online self and digital reputation.

Rotary Club of Cainta’s Jeng Liban shared stories of ordinary people who exerted extraordinary efforts to help out communities devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.

The RYLA delegates enjoyed the wisdom and advice of several other vibrant speakers who are all leaders themselves passionately pursuing their personal advocacies. Among them were Floro Francisco who talked about protecting the environment and other serious environmental issues; Francis Alpas who discussed “AgriFuture” and organic farming; Joanna Gilladoga who covered social entrepreneurship and the “business of kindness,” founded on the motto “doing good makes good business sense;” General Lina Sarmiento on respecting human rights; and Pammy Godoy on increasing awareness and understanding of teenage pregnancies and related concerns.