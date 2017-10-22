Rough road to NCAA finals

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) did the unthinkable last Thursday when its varsity basketball men’s squad called the Pirates completed an 18-0 sweep of the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s (NCAA) elimination round at the expense of defending champions San Beda College (SBC) Red Lions via a 107-105 double overtime thriller. Since the Final Four format was introduced in 1998, LPU became only the second member school to sweep the elims, after SBC did the trick in 2010.

Under third-year hoops mentor Topex Robinson, the Pirates have transformed from a perennial lamb to the slaughter to the league’s top butcher this Season 93, slaying all challengers including pre-season heavy favorite San Beda. Since entering the NCAA in 2011, LPU had not entered the Final Four round. With their sweep of the elims, the Pirates march straight into the finals. That Thursday win over San Beda marked the first time in eleven years that the Lions are entering the playoffs phase not as the top seed.

Now, as the Pirates are sitting pretty waiting for the results of the stepladder semis, four teams – San Beda, Jose Rizal University (JRU), San Sebastian College (SSC) and Letran – will be fighting for the right to face LPU in the finals in a series of knockout encounters. The first one will be played tomorrow as traditional foes SSC Golden Stags and Letran Knights renew their storied rivalry in the 80’s in a battle to stay alive. SSC, Letran and Arellano University (AU) actually finished the elims with identical 9-9 win-loss records. But the Stags’ superior quotient put them one step ahead of Letran and AU. The Knights engaged the AU Chiefs in a heart-pounding contest last Friday, which was decided in the last few seconds of play. Letran pulled off the 70-68 squeaker to earn the right to challenge SSC for the No. 4 spot. The winner of the SSC-Letran tussle will advance to the stepladder semis and tangle with No. 3 JRU on Friday. The last time these two teams met, SSC thumped Letran, 95-64. The Stags bank on their outside-shooting strength, especially coming from their guards. But SSC’s main man is senior forward Mike Calisaan, who can operate both inside and outside the paint. Letran, on the other hand, has a strong five that can measure swords with anybody in the league. Graduating guard Rey Nambatac is the Knights’ ace gunner but he gets a lot of support from fellow high-scorers Bong Quinto and Jerick Balanza. JP Calvo is their witty playmaker and Jeo Ambohot is a versatile center with a deadly outside touch. This should be a spectacular clash.

The victor however will have to face the JRU Heavy Bombers, the best defensive unit this season next to SBC, in another do-or-die match. This Mandaluyong-based school, which last tasted the NCAA championship in 1972 when it was still called Jose Rizal College, relies on its excellent half-court defense to win games. Prolific shooting guard Tey Teodoro remains the team’s go-to-guy. But it’s former NCAA South star Jed Mendoza who has shone the brightest in the second round for the Bombers, especially with clutch plays. JRU also has efficient big men in John Grospe, Abdul Wahab Abdul Razak and Abdoul Poutouochi.

Then, on November 7, the Red Lions will try to enter the finals for the twelfth straight year in a knockout game versus the winner of the JRU-SSC/Letran duel. The 20-time NCAA kings surely want to get another crack at the Pirates and attain back-to-back crowns. Returning coach Boyet Fernandez also hopes to wrest his third NCAA plum since leading the Mendiola-based squad to two consecutive championships in 2013 and 2014. San Beda still has the deepest bench and most talented crew in the league that includes 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup MVP Robert Bolick, former NCAA Juniors Finals MVP Javee Mocon, last year’s NCAA Mythical Team member Donald Tankoua, notable snipers Davon Potts and AC Soberano, and former Blue Eagles Clint Doliguez and Kemark Carino. The Bedans only bowed to one team this season – the undefeated Pirates – and they want payback.

It’s a mad finish to the finals and it could still be anybody’s season.