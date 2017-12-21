Roullo wins Singapore Am Chess

Filipino woodpusher Rolzon Roullo ruled the 3rd Singapore Amateur Chess Championships held at the Cairnhill Community Club in Singapore.

Roullo, the fifth seed in the tournament, collected eight points on seven wins and two draws.

He scored victories over Singaporeans Jireh Ong in the first round, Brennen Goy Tang Jung in the second round, Mak Chin Wah in the third round, Rishi Kapoor in the fifth round, Jayden Wong Zhengyong in the sixth round, Cyrus Nisban in the seventh round and Carwyn Yeo Ruizhi in the eighth round.

Roullo agreed to a draw with Garv Gaur of Indonesia in the fourth round and Sheng Fen Ng of Singapore in the ninth round in the event that drew more than 150 participants from 11 countries including from the US, China, Austria, England and Australia.

Ruizhi settled for second with 7.5 points while Ng and compatriots Richard Lean Boon Cheng, Heng Zheng Kai,Leong Sher Hern, Ethan Poh Xuan Rui and Ethan Goh were in a six-way tie for third place with seven points each.

Filipinos Reynaldo Obina and Jomel Ortiz shared the 29th spot with 16 other players with 5.5 points.

The other Filipino in the competition was Jayson Jacobo Tiburcio who score four points for 85th position.

Meanwhile, International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling grabbed the second-place trophy in the 4th Johor International Chess Open held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Dimakiling earned sevent points with victories over Kausal Khandhar of Malaysia (first round), FIDE Master (FM) Ashvin Sivakumar of Singapore (second), Sammed Jaykumar Shete of India (third), FM Pitra Andyka of Indonesia (seventh), IM Li Bo of China (eighth) and IM Yeoh Li Tian of Malaysia (ninth).

He drew with second seed Grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam in the fourth round and top pick GM Karen Grigoryan of Armenia in the fifth round.

But Dimakiling had a costly loss in the sixth round against IM K. Rathnakaran.

GM Venkatesh M.R. of India took the top honors with 7.5 points.