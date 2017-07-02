ROUND 10: Horn recovers with series of jabs, dances around Pacquiao

Referee Mark Nelson told Horn in the corner between rounds that he needed to show something or he’d stop the fight. Horn comes out aggressive because of the threat from the ref. Both men lands punches to open up. Horn is back on the front foot, gets Manny to the ropes and hits a couple. Horn ducks a left and gets in one of his own. Pacman with a couple of straight rights. There’s a left. Horn gets in a right hand, but it’s partially blocked. Nice jab as he dances around Pacquiao, though.