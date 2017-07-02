ROUND 11: Horn ‘bullies’ Pacquiao, gets warning from referee

Pretty slow round as both fighters used a lot of energy. Crowd getting upset. Horn continues to bully Pacquiao inside with questionable tactics. Referee calls a time out to cut loose tape on Horn’s glove. Hard right hand lands for Horn but Pacquiao evens it up with a right hand. Horn puts Pacquiao in a headlock and taps his head with the other hand. Referee warns him. Pacquiao edged this round with the slightly cleaner work.