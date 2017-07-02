ROUND 9: Pacquiao gets aggressive with clean, heavy blows

Pacman lunges in with a left. Horn lands the last two bits of a 1-1-2. Thudding left for Pacquiao. Manny starting to be aggressive here. Gets in a left. Horn throws a couple back. A right eats a chunk out of Horn’s chin. There’s a left. Manny is landing clean and heavy here. Two rights.Horn’s mouth is open and he’s breathing heavy here. Left from Pacman. Left again. Horn lands a short right at the end.