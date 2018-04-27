Roxas Boulevard to undergo clearing operations

A YEAR after the successful road-clearing operations in Baclaran, the Inter-agency Council for Traffic (I-Act) will now shift its attention to Roxas Boulevard, a major traffic choke point, as part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to clear all Metro Manila roads from any kind of obstruction.

“We want all highly-congested roads in the metro to be obstruction-free to ensure smooth traffic flow,” I-Act head Tim Orbos said in a statement on Friday.

“We appeal to everybody to voluntarily clear the area just like what the others did in Baclaran,” Orbos said.

“We have to work together and cooperate for the greater good of all. Through the people’s cooperation, significant change will be made,” he said.

Orbos said that personnel from member-agencies such as Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), and the local governments of Pasay and Manila would work together to ensure that the obstructions along Roxas Boulevard would all be removed.

He said business owners, vendors and owners of illegally-parked vehicles in the area would also be advised to voluntarily dismantle their stalls and clear the roads.

The official emphasized that the government was determined and would be consistent in clearing up all highly congested roads in Metro Manila and at the same time providing safe space for vendors trying to earn a decent living.

“The Baclaran model is proof that we can achieve change if all stakeholders work hand in hand. I hope we can duplicate that in the entire Roxas Boulevard and in other areas subsequently,” said Orbos. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ