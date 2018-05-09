Roxas Holdings profit up 5% in H1

LISTED sugar miller Roxas Holdings Inc. (RHI) said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and consolidated net income both grew by 5 percent in the first six months of crop year 2017-2018 ending March 31.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, RHI said EBITDA jumped to P761 million from P725 million in the first half last year while net income rose to P80 million from P76 million previously.

Consolidated revenues grew 8 percent to P5.3 billion against a backdrop of low sugar prices in the first quarter and a drop in national sugar production.

Earlier this year, the sugar industry reeled from low prices amid increased competition brought by lower-priced high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). However, with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law that imposed a higher excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) using HFCS, institutional customers have shifted back to sugar.

RHI Chairman Pedro E. Roxas said the prevailing demand for sugar is expected to soften the impact of lower prices experienced early in the first six months.

“The shift in demand allowed the sugar industry to regain lost market share. With this development, we expect sugar prices to improve,” Roxas said.