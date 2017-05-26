A carefree and fun-loving brand, embraced by women all over the globe, Roxy started out life in the nineties as a apparel for women surfers. Eventually, it expanded to include lifestyle products for the fearless female. Taking inspiration their activities, Roxy rolled out the Outdoor Fitness collection, a new line of multi-sports clothing and swimwear. Crafted with technology’s help, this latest range features lightweight pieces that breathe, quick dry and have UV protection – making it ideal for various sea to land activities such as yoga, running, surfing and crossfit among others.

