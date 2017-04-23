Roy-Limjap tops Southwoods Invitational

Jose Roy and Justin Limjap pooled 114 points to capture the overall gross crown while Nicolas Magpantay and Johnny Violeta bagged the net title in the Southwoods Invitational at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Roy and Limjap, who shared the lead with the Rene Floro-Felix Tienzo tandem after the first half of the 36-hole championship spread over four days, sustained their form at resumption of Southwoods’ premier member-guest tournament and assembled with 114 aggregate.

The Violeta-Magpantay tandem, on the other hand, emerged the overall net champions with a 129 in the annual event backed by Platinum sponsors Mitsubishi Motors Phils. Corp./Diamond Motors Corp., Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel, Mit Air and The Turf Co.

Michael Chan and Anthony Tan combined for a 124 to cop the Division I crown, edging the Florene de los Santos-Inez del Rosario pair, which turned in a 123 and nipped the Arnold Jumalon-Rene Samontan tandem in the countback for runner-up honors.

Martin Gonzalez and Edwin Gumila scored a 126 and repulsed Nani Almeda and Lelet Zarcal, who shot a 125, for Division II diadem, while Manolo Agojo and Edsel Opulencia came through with a 126 to run away with the Division III plum, three points clear of Jun Ymbong and Tomas Maceda, who shot a 123.

Sharing the spotlight were Korean Jae Hong Hwang, who drove home the brand new Mitsubishi Mirage car courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors and Diamond Motors, and Cecilio San Pedro, who won a seven-night Greece and Croatia cruise for two courtesy of Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel during the grand raffle draw.

The Dan Reyes-Gerard Villacarlos and Wilfredo Fernandez-Jeffrey Ocampo pairs put in identical 127s but the former prevailed via countback and snared the Division IV title in the tournament backed by Silver sponsor San Miguel Purefoods Corp. and Bronze sponsors Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Club Leisure Management, Inc., CP Optics, Inc., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, G & W Clubshares, GG & A Clubshares, Greens & Turf, John Hay Coffee Services, Inc., Le Chef, Manila Southwoods Manor, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, MRT Dev. Co., Netforce International, Resorts World Manila, Romago, Inc., The Manor at Camp John Hay and The Forest Lodge and Warbird Security Agency.

Raffy Mapua and Vic Guzman shot a 127 to topped the Sponsors/Guests division with Yoshikazu Hino and Takuya Kawamura finishing second with a 124 and Jose Morales and Mario Benitez nipping Wally Cervantes and Conrado Cosico in the countback with a 120 for third.