Royalty for a day

This writer has always been fascinated with the Land Rover. Any car nut will immediately know about the brand from a famous TV series from the UK, where the host and his two sidekicks, would always rave about the power and capabilities of the British carmaker. What opened my eyes to the brand was when yours truly was invited by the Land Rover Club of the Philippines to join them on an off-roading trip. This was when I fell in love with Land Rovers. Today, Jaguar and Land Rover have been merged into one entity and is stronger than ever. It is no surprise that even the Queen of England uses these cars.

I was recently sent packing for a day-long event organized by All British Cars, the exclusive dealer of Jaguar and Land Rover in the Philippines, for a drive to Tagaytay for an up close and personal experience behind the wheel of class-leading vehicles from Jaguar and Land Rover, specifically the Jaguar XE, XJ, and F-PACE, the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport, and the Range Rover Evoque, Velar, and Sport.

The drive was held to mark the brand’s re-entry to the market following the announcement made by Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific last November naming Coventry Motors Corp. as the sole authorized importer and distributor of the premium car brand in the Philippines.

True to their commitment to commence retail operations by the first quarter of 2018, Coventry Motors recently appointed All British Cars as its first dealer in the Philippines, which opened its first showroom at 1008 EDSA Greenhills. All British Cars is managed by Ricky Dee and Mandy Eduque as chairman and president, respectively.

The day-long event drive allowed media to experience first-hand the class-leading features of the vehicles assigned to them as they visited places of interest in Laguna all the way to Tagaytay, where they had lunch at Balay Dako.

Jaguar XE

The Jaguar XE’s lightweight construction, streamlined styling, and outstanding ride and handling are testament to company founder Sir William Lyons’ vision: “The car is the closest thing we will ever create to something that is alive.” The cabin offers outstanding levels of comfort and spaciousness, with exquisite materials and finishes that make this a class-beating interior that’s unlike anything else in the segment.

Jaguar XJ

The XJ luxury sports saloon delivers an unrivalled combination of Jaguar design and driving dynamics along with the ultimate in luxury refinement for drivers and passengers. The authoritative yet elegant design is formed around Jaguar’s aluminum-intensive architecture. Its low-slung coupe-like stance, precise lines and carefully judged proportions ensure it is instantly recognizable as a Jaguar from any angle.

Jaguar F-PACE

The F-PACE is a performance crossover designed and engineered to offer the agility, responsiveness and refinement that all Jaguars are renowned for, together with unrivalled dynamics and everyday versatility, which is particularly suited for the diverse driving conditions of the Philippines.

Land Rover Discovery

The new Discovery is a full-sized, three-row, seven-seat SUV with unbeatable capability and versatility, designed from the outset to enable customers to live the lifestyle they aspire to, resulting in the best family SUV in the world.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The 2018 Discovery Sport is clearly identifiable as a Land Rover and brings a sense of dynamism and projects an image of confidence. It projects a dynamic attitude, exuding a striking visual impact without compromising the functionality and engineering excellence for which the iconic Discovery nameplate is world-renowned.

Ranger Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque compact luxury crossover SUV takes on an impressive stance on the road, with bold exterior features inspired by classic Range Rover design cues. Inside, the distinctive cabin is defined by premium quality materials and clean surface treatments. The Evoque is based on Jaguar Land Rover’s smallest architecture and suspension system that have been developed to deliver outstanding dynamics both on- and off-road.

Range Rover Velar

The Velar brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, as it is designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The Velar offers levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment that is sure to resonate with the Philippine market.

Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport luxury performance SUV has been strengthened with a range of enhancements for 2017 model year. The latest model features the most efficient powertrain yet, the introduction of innovative new autonomous driving technologies and greater scope for bespoke personalization.

All British Cars: Open and Ready for Service

All Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles featured in the drive are now available in the Philippines through its exclusive dealer All British Cars, which has also opened a fully-functional service workshop facility with Jaguar Land Rover certified technicians and service advisors ready to receive vehicles by appointment. The dealer accepts all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles for service, regardless of whether the units were bought from the current or former distributor. Customers are asked to call All British Cars at 784-5003 to schedule an appointment. The Jaguar and Land Rover showroom is located at 1008 EDSA Greenhills.

PHOTOS BY JUSTIN UY