RP-US military rebuild schools in Aurora

THE United States marines and sailors on Friday broke the ground for the renovation of several schools and a day-care center in Casiguran town in Aurora province.

In a press statement, the US Embassy public affairs office said the US service members with the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (3d MEB) and their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have joined together in this engineering and construction projects at three different sites in Casiguran town.

The projects include renovations of C.J. Torre Elementary School, Esperanza Elementary School, and Esperanza Daycare Center.

“[The projects] aim to provide the children with a more spacious, modern, and comfortable environment in which to learn and play. It includes building new classrooms and canteens and updating electrical wiring,” the US Embassy said.

The Embassy said the construction work is a joint civic assistance activity which forms part of the upcoming US-Republic of the Philippine bilateral military exercise called Kamandag highlighting RP-US military partnership.

Kamandag stands for Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea).

“The bilateral exercises like Kamandag strengthen working relationships and increase the ability for service members to respond rapidly during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises,” the embassy added.

Meanwhile, about 600 Girl Scouts in Casiguran town were taught by the US military medical teams basic lifesaving skills, disease prevention and dental hygiene.