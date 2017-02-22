RTU, Olivarez face lowly foes in NCRUCLAA

Rizal Technological University (RTU) and Olivarez College will try to keep their second position as they face separate rivals in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) men’s basketball tournament today at the PATTS Gymnasium.

The Olivarez Sea Lions battle the winless Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves at 10 a.m. while the RTU Blue Thunder face PATTS College of Aeronautics at 12 noon.

Coming off a 77-70 victory over Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA) last Thursday, the Parañaque pride wants to remain in the upper echelon of the standings and improve their 4-1 record.

The Sea Lions will bank on their key player Vinnydale Begaso, who posted a double-double performance with 18 points and 13 boards.

Carl John Carandang will take the charge for Greywolves (0-5) together with Erwin Ramilo and Miguel Gulaned.

Meanwhile, RTU (4-1) eyes its second straight win as the team is coming off a 72-58 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite, 72-58, last week.

RTU will rely on the services of Jonathan Boholano and Jhondel Flores, who chipped in 17 and 12 points in the game against EAC-C, respectively.

EAC-C (0-5) squares off with Technological Institute of the Philippines (1-4) at 2 p.m., looking to bag its first win in the season.

Meanwhile De Ocampo Memorial College (5-0) hopes to keep its unbeaten slate as it faces Philippine School of Business Administration (3-2) at 4 p.m.