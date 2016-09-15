RTU withdraws from WNCAA

Rizal Technological University (RTU) withdrew its participation from the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) because of the K-12 program, RTU Sports Development Head Noraida La Rosa confirmed on Thursday.

“Because of K-12, we already lack varsity players,” said La Rosa in a phone interview.

The RTU Technocrats won the over-all championship in the seniors division, dominating volleyball, futsal, taekwondo, and table tennis, and finishing second in basketball and swimming.

However, there was no representative from RTU who received the award from last season’s host Philippine Women University (PWU) during the opening ceremony of WNCAA last September 3.

“Nobody, nobody came, nobody to receive. We thought somebody would come but we still announced it,” said WNCAA Executive Director Vivian Manila in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Manila shared that WNCAA had to cancel all of the scheduled games of RTU. “Last minute, we had to scrap all the scheduled games of RTU. We really do not know the reason. That’s why I have a letter that has not been delivered yet because we don’t know the email of the president (of RTU). I want the president to receive it. Because by doing so, they cannot come back to WNCAA.”

The WNCAA head explained that RTU has not submitted yet a formal letter, saying that the state university would take a leave of absence. She added that when a school takes a leave of absence, it is not supposed to join any other league.

RTU’s La Rosa added that the men’s and women’s basketball teams of RTU joined the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) this season.

“We joined the men’s basketball because RTU is really a member of NAASCU. At the moment, our women’s basketball team also joined but they’re not that strong.”

When asked if RTU’s other women’s teams would join other leagues, “I don’t know yet if they would participate,” La Rosa replied.

“They are with NAASCU now. We just found out so totally, they lost their being a member of WNCAA. There are so many schools planning to join WNCAA but we are quite choosy because we want clean documents of the whole season,” Manila concluded.

