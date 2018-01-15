Ruben Maria Soriquez opens Italian cinema for Sharon Cuneta

After the success of “Forevermore” in 2015, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were paired anew in “Dolce Amore” aired early last year. Besides garnering positive reviews, the show was a trending topic on social media for many reasons—the stars’ portrayal of their character, the picturesque setting in Italy and the unique love story. Moreover, viewers raved about one of its cast members—Ruben Maria Soriquez, who played Soberano’s father and Cherie Gil’s husband in the series.

Often dubbed a look-alike of “Harry Potter” lead star Daniel Radcliffe, Soriquez has been enjoying his artistic career in the Philippines, which he considers his second home.

The Manila Times met Soriquez at a roundtable interview and learned that it was in the 1990s that he first came to the Philippines from Italy. It was only in 2014, however, when he finally moved to the country together with his Filipina wife Lanie and began producing films under his company See Thru Pictures.

In 2015, he produced, directed and starred in “Of Sinners and Saints,” for which he won Best Actor at the World Premieres Film Festival Philippines in the same year, as organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Portraying the role of a priest, the movie also received numerous recognitions worldwide including the Gold Award for Best Narrative Feature, Best Original Score and Platinum Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Soriquez in the 2016 International Independent Film Awards in Los Angeles, California.

“I graduated from the University of Bologna with a degree in Human Resources. I also took a filmmaking course organized by the New York Film Academy in Florence, Italy in 2007 and studied scriptwriting and editing in New York. I have since also obtained a diploma in acting at Colli Theatre School in 2008 then built my own production company in my hometown Bologna in Italy, aside from what I have here in the Philippines,” Soriquez related.

“My production crew actually helped the production crew of Dolce Amore when we were shooting in Italy. They didn’t know I had a company when they cast me. They were supposed to shoot in another location, but they were experiencing problems so they asked me if I could help. So, I brought in my crew and also helped them finding locations in Rome, Florence, Venice and Tuscany but most of it was shot in Bologna,” he added.

The 46-year-old actor, director and producer has appeared in four self-produced full feature films in his entire movie career—“The Spider’s Man,” “The Lease,” “Entrapped: A Day of Terror” and “A Perfect Family.” The last one is an experimental silent feature film shot for 10 years in different countries – Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Working with Sharon

Recently, Soriquez portrayed the role of Sharon Cuneta’s boss in the movie “Unexpectedly Yours” under Star Cinema. The Megastar’s comeback film with Robin Padilla passed the P100 million mark after its run in November 2017.

“I knew how big Sharon and Robin were back in 1990s, the first time I came here to the Philippines, so their names were quite familiar to me since then,” shared Soriquez.

“I had fun working with Sharon since I had most of my scenes with her. I enjoyed them a lot. She always tells jokes on the set. But when it’s time to focus, she’s in her character immediately.”

Amazed by her work ethic and skills, Soriquez decided to recommend Cuneta to his Italian director friend for a movie which will be shot mostly in Florence, Italy.

“I told her about a director who wants to shoot a movie–he’s an Italian director and a friend of mine. He’s here in the Philippines because he wanted to have international actors for the movie – Asian, American, Italian etc. I’m trying to arrange a meeting between Sharon and him. He’s interested to get a very good Filipina actress so I recommended her. When I told Sharon about the plan, she said would love to act in Italy. It’s actually an action-comedy-drama so let’s just hope things will have a positive response,” he added.

‘Epiff’

Meanwhile, Soriquez excitedly announced that he, together with Maurizio Baldini and Lorenzo Galanti, founded the European Philippines International Film Festival (EPIFF). The endeavor is endorsed by the Italian Chamber of Commerce (ICCP)– where he is among the Board of Directors—as well as the Philippine Italian Association (PIA) and FDCP.

According to Soriquez, the objective of EPIFF is to promote the best of Philippine cinemas in Italy and Europe and to find distribution for the films as well.

“We shall announce the call for entries anytime soon. The festival will be a competition among films made by Filipinos or filmmakers abroad with Filipino blood. We will be looking for films that have international appeal, especially to the European audience.”

He added that the new international film festival is tentatively scheduled from March 7 to 9 to be held in a historical theater in Florence.