Rude awakening for the US, UN and human rights

I HAVE marked this date in the calendar: Friday, January 5, 2018.

On this day, the United States tried again to ride the high horse of human rights, by requesting for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the protests and violence in Iran.

On this day also, other members of the Security Council expressed wariness about the request of the US, saying that the Security Council was not the proper venue to discuss the protests in Iran.

It soon became apparent that there was little consensus in the UN on the subject of human rights, let alone interest in meddling in Iran.

If the episode produced anything significant at all, it could be the realization by most nations, including members of the UN Security Council, that the United Nations has no authority or business interfering in the internal affairs of member states. There is every reason to respect the sovereignty of states as the sound policy.

This has been a rude awakening for many.

Iran: The world is watching

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tried her utmost to ramp up the rhetoric. She declared:

“Human rights are not the gift of governments, they are the inalienable rights of the people themselves. The Iranian regime is now on notice, the world will be watching what you do.

“Freedom and human dignity cannot be separated from peace and security. When the rights of the people are denied, the people rightly resist. If the concerns are not acknowledged, then peace and security are inevitably threatened.”

She then reiterated US support for the protesters. “Let there be no doubt whatsoever, the United States stands unapologetically with those in Iran who seek freedom for themselves, prosperity for their families and dignity for their nation.”

Haley had a hard time getting the required votes to get the Security Council to discuss in earnest the situation in Iran.

Bogus pretext for meeting

While most nations echoed Haley’s support for human rights and free speech, others voiced concern that the Security Council was not the appropriate venue to discuss protests in Iran.

The French ambassador to the UN reacted sharply: “It is up to the Iranians, and to the Iranians alone, to pursue the path of peaceful dialogue, a dialogue based on full respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Iranian people,

“However worrying the events of the last few days in Iran may be, they do not constitute, per se, a threat to international peace and security.”

Prior to the emergency meeting, the French ambassador warned against the “instrumentalization of the crisis from the outside because it would only reinforce the extremes, which is precisely what we want to avoid.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also denounced the US for using the meeting to bring up the Iranian protests under a “bogus pretext.”

“Let Iran deal with its own problems,” said Nebenzia, who once again raised the idea of the Security Council meeting about protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and Occupy Wall Street demonstrations as the Russian mission to the UN did in a tweet on Tuesday.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Gholamali Khoshroo responded forcefully at Friday’s meeting.

“The move by the United States to bring to this council protests in Iran by some of our citizens for their legitimate grievances—some exacerbated by none other than the US itself in its dereliction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—is an abuse of its power as a permanent member, and an abuse of the council itself,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current US administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate, putting on display the failure of the council to fulfill its real responsibility in maintaining international peace and security.”

The US has been vocal in its support of the demonstrators and offered harsh condemnation of the Iranian government. President Donald Trump in a tweet called the Iranian regime “brutal and corrupt.”

In reply, Iran accused the US of “grotesque” meddling in social media to incite unrest—and thus tampering with Iranian affairs, according to a letter sent to the UN on Thursday.

The emergency meeting fizzled out after Iran’s ambassador suggested the Security Council might take up the Israeli-Palestinian question or the humanitarian crisis produced by the US-backed Saudi war on Yemen.

Malady of US foreign policy

Several US commentators and columnists took a dim view of Haley’s antics at the Security Council.

In a column, Patrick J. Buchanan wrote: “The emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding the riots in Iran left (Haley) and us looking ridiculous.

“France’s ambassador tutored Haley that how nations deal with internal disorders is not the council’s concern.

“Russia’s ambassador suggested the United Nations should have looked into our Occupy Wall Street clashes and how the Missouri cops handled Ferguson.

“Fifty years ago, 100 US cities erupted in flames after Martin Luther King’s assassination. Federal troops were called in. In 1992, Los Angeles suffered the worst US riot of the 20th century, after the LA cops who pummeled Rodney King were acquitted in Simi Valley.

“Was our handling of these riots any business of the UN?

“Conservatives have demanded that the UN keep its nose out of our sovereign affairs since its birth in 1946. Do we now accept that the UN has authority to oversee internal disturbances inside member countries?”

Buchanan concluded his comment with these words:

“The episode exposes a malady of American foreign policy. It lacks consistency, coherence and moral clarity, treats friends and adversaries by separate standards, and is reflexively interventionist.

Thus, has America lost much of the near-universal admiration and respect she enjoyed at the close of the Cold War.

“This hubristic generation has kicked it all away.”

The biggest casualty

Perhaps the biggest victim of this episode at the UN Security Council is the United Nations, and the notion that it represents a legitimate authority in the international system.

Much damaged also was the cause of human rights, which the US sought to tie up with the Iran situation. Iran’s rejection of any form of interference dashed the idea.

Charles Krauthammer has said that the idea of the international community of nations acting through the UN to enforce norms and maintain stability is a “fiction and a farce.” Many of the universalist declarations and agreements approved under the auspices of the UN are vacuous. They are vacuous because the UN is not a world government that can enforce norms and laws.

After the fiasco on Iran at the Security Council, the UN Human Rights Council will predictably tread more softly now. It will always wonder whether anyone is willing to listen to what it has to say.

What about the UN rapporteurs for human rights? Will they keep their jobs?

It may be that it’s only the Philippine Commission on Human Rights and the Philippine media who pay attention to them.

Everyone is adjusting today their lenses and perspectives on human rights. It’s time we also adjust ours to conform to reality.

