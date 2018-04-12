Rules do not apply to CJ Sereno

“If it is not right,

do not do it;

If it is not true,

do not say it.”

Marcus Aurelius,

Meditations

First word

AS I study the ongoing saga of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s beleaguered magistracy, I am increasingly impelled to quote some profound maxims and aphorisms, believing that they could help illuminate the tangled issues raised by her case.

Today’s epigraph is taken from the meditations of Marcus Aurelius, who is ranked by scholars of antiquity as one of the greatest Roman emperors.

Marcus Aurelius was Roman emperor from 161 to 180 AD. He ruled jointly with his adoptive brother, Lucius Verus, until Verus’ death in 169, and he ruled jointly with his son, Commodus, from 177 till Aurelius’ own death in 180. Filipino movie fans will remember him from the film “Gladiator,” starring Russell Crowe, where he is played by Richard Harris. His son is the villain emperor Commodus.

Aurelius is often listed as “the last of the so-called Five Good Emperors.” He was a practitioner of Stoicism, and his untitled writing, commonly known as Meditations, is a significant source of the modern understanding of ancient Stoic philosophy. It is considered by many commentators to be one of the greatest works of philosophy.

During his reign, the Roman Empire defeated a revitalized Parthian Empire in the East: Aurelius’ general Avidius Cassius sacked the capital Ctesiphon in 164. In central Europe, Aurelius fought the Marcomanni, Quadi, and Sarmatians with success during the Marcomannic Wars, although the threat of the Germanic peoples began to represent a troubling reality for the empire. Persecution of Christians increased during his reign.

Aurelius’ death in 180 is considered the end of the Pax Romana, and the increasing instability in the West that followed is traditionally seen as the beginning of the eventual fall of the Roman Empire.

What our people are thinking

The oral arguments in the Sereno quo warranto case are over. CJ Sereno has had her day and her say in court. Both sides are now enjoined by the SC en banc to submit their respective memorandum for the final deliberations by the high court.

A memorandum contains a summary of arguments, which may include additional claims that will bolster the parties’ positions.

In ruling on the case, I want to suggest with all due respect to the high court that it should take also into account what our people today—young people, students, lawyers, ordinary citizens and civil servants—are talking and thinking about when they discuss this case. This is all plain on social media.

Many among our people are asking fundamentally why CJ Sereno was allowed by the Judicial and Bar Council to pass through the screening process, after she failed to fulfill the requirements set by the JBC for applicants for chief justice.

Perhaps, it should be the JBC that should be facing a quo warranto case before the high court. Its failure led us to this predicament.

Lawyers and law students are especially troubled that the rules were bent or compromised for Sereno’s sake, so that Noynoy Aquino could consider her for appointment as CJ. They say that in their study of law, they were repeatedly told,” dura lex, sed lex” (the law is harsh, but it is the law), and that they must accept the law’s verdict. However unpleasant. But here we have a case where the strictures of law are pointedly avoided.

If the rules and requirements were not followed in Sereno’s case, ordinary citizens are moved to wonder, why should there be any rules at all? Why maintain a judicial and bar council at all? And why should law students be bound by any rules on their way to learning and taking up the profession of law?

SALN no measure of integrity

Especially troubling in my view is the position taken by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen that he does not see the importance of holding Sereno to account for her failure to submit the standard number of SALN statements regarding her years in government service. Leonen declared during the oral arguments that integrity is not a piece of paper. The missing SALN statements of Sereno do not compromise her integrity, contrary to what Solicitor General Jose Calida contends.

In Leonen’s reasoning, compliance with the SALN requirement should not be construed as integrity, because the SALN is only a tool and not a measure of integrity.

This seems very clever, but it is frankly obtuse. Coming from a justice of the Supreme Court, it betrays a horrible example of relativism that could encourage people to disrespect laws and regulations.

Relativism asserts that right and wrong are just a matter of culture and different ways of thinking. There is no standard of behavior by which action may be judged. There is nothing to show that one view or another is right.

This is close to nihilism, the doctrine that there are no values, no norms, and that even if there were, we would have no way of knowing them.

We cannot find authoritative ethical prescriptions built into the order of things. No god wrote the laws of good behavior in the cosmos. Nature has no concern for good or bad, for right or wrong.

But not all principle is hypocrisy, however. In our society and in the real world, we have a system of laws and we uphold standards of behavior in our individual and our collective life. And we subscribe to ethics, a belief in right and wrong. We do so because we need standards of behavior in our society and in our national life, for reasons of national stability and order, and we need these to be respected and recognized by others,

Battle between good and evil

It is not surprising that Sereno finally found an ally in the person of Justice Leonen, who not surprisingly is also a Noynoy Aquino appointee and who also got elevated to the high court without spending a day of service on the bench.

His statement on integrity looks destined to be as well remembered as Sen. Jose Avelino’s immortal quip.” What are we in power for?”

Associate Justice Noel Tijam, for his part, took note of Sereno’s many speaking engagements and media interviews while she was on an indefinite leave from the court. “I am happy you have productively used your leave while we were busy deciding lots of cases,” Tijam said.

Tijam also expressed “alarm” over Sereno’s “insinuation” that the allegations against her could be likened to a battle between good and evil.

One of the main issues that the court will decide is whether or not it can assume jurisdiction over Calida’s petition.

Sereno has contended that the high court does not have jurisdiction over her, insisting that she, an impeachable official, can only be removed from office through an impeachment process.

Associate Justice Samuel Martires also questioned Sereno’s lead counsel on her constant preference for a Senate impeachment trial.

Lawyer Alexander Poblador answered for Sereno during Martires’ interpellation.

“She said she would like her day in court, and her day in court is before the Senate,” Poblador said, reiterating Sereno’s common refrain.

To this, Martires said: “Is this not a court? You’re calling the Senate a court?”

“For the impeachable offense, Your Honor, the Senate is the proper court,” Poblador said.

The Supreme Court cannot judge Sereno, even if it sits on top of the judicial branch of our government.

We are condemned to endure Sereno as chief justice of the Supreme Court until she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Rules, you see, do not apply to her.

