Rules set on Baguio’s Mines View Park dog photo shoot

BAGUIO CITY: The City government set rules on dog photo shoot activities at the Mines View Park to ensure safety of park goers and animals used in the trade.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan said recent reports showed an alarming record of biting, grasping, scuffing and scratching of park goers by dogs used in the photo shoots.

To prevent such incidents and promote the welfare of the canines, the city issued an administrative order regulating the business for implementation by the City Environment and Parks Management Office.

Under the rules, only the Mines View Saint Bernard Dog Association and its eight members—Rolly Allatiw, Annielyn Bawaan, Jude Saydawan, Gerald Pitas, Mylene Meru, Dexter Oyas, Chesney Marx Sab-it, and Barangay Mines View—will be given permission to conduct photo-shoot activities for a fee inside the park.

The dog owners, handlers and watchers are obliged to undergo proper training on dog handling and be certified by competent institutions accredited by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society. The dogs should also have certificates on training in manners, socialization, agility and obedience issued by training institutions accredited by the same agencies as well as health credential cards containing vaccination records, deworming and other veterinary health records.

All accredited dogs shall wear dog tags with serial numbers, three-angle close-up photos, dog health certificates and registration in the barangay (village) under the City’s Responsible Pet Ownership Program implemented by the City Veterinary Office. The tag shall be worn at all times by the dog scheduled for the day’s pictorial.

Only two dogs per day (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) will be allowed for the photo shoot to ensure that the dog is not overworked. Each dog will also be allowed to rest for one to two hours to de-stress and given proper grooming and must wear bite guards.

Any incident of biting, scuffing, scratching or any similar untoward incident involving the dogs will mean automatic expulsion of the member and his/her dog from the association.

Photo shoots may be conducted only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and children below 12 years old wishing to have a photo with the dog must be accompanied by an adult.

No handler or parkgoer smelling of liquor or under the influence of alcoholic drinks shall be allowed to do a photo shoot with an accredited dog.