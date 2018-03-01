RULING PARTY

Thursday, March 1, 2018
    Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd (center) leads the 36th anniversary celebrations of the ruling PDP-Laban party Tuesday night. The party also launched the book of Chinese President Xi Jinping, titled “Governance of China.” Present were Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, PDP-Laban secretary general; Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi; Chinese professor Sheng Chuanliang; Vice Minister Giu Yeshou of the Communist Party of China; and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua (right).
