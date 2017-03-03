Run United Exceed draws big field

More than 6,000 runners are expected to participate in Run United Exceed slated on April 2 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Patterned after the world’s premier Boston Marathon, the 21-kilometer endurance race is expected to set new bars from the top 15 fastest negative split medal finishers or athletes who completed the second half of the race faster than the first half.

“We envision this race to give birth to the next generation of high performing half-marathoners who are trained to be at par with those who are joining international races. The concept is to shatter one’s perception of time,” said ActiveHealthBrand Manager Lester Castillo.

Winners will receive an exclusive TAG Heuer Don’t Crack Under Pressure medal for 2.5 hours finishers as well as Under Armour shoes for the top 15 finishers.

Two lucky runners will also get a chance to win slots to Angkor Wat International Full Marathon or Angkor Wat International Half Marathon.

“We have seen the potential of our runners and we believe that it is time to take Run United to the next level,” Castillo added.

Previous Run United races have drawn and encouraged families to live a healthy lifestyle. ActiveHealth, meanwhile, is considered as the only race organizer in the country that offers integrated holistic solutions for progressive athletes, grounded by its four pillars which include training, nutrition, gear and events.

Registration is until March 12 via www.activehealth.ph.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID