Runway Manila finished by April

RUNWAY Manila, a 220-meter pedestrian bridge that will connect the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to the Newport City Resort and Casino, will be completed in time for the arrival of delegates who will be attending the summit of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar and Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade inspected the bridge on Thursday.

Villar said the project is 80 percent complete.

“The project has been delayed but we are now fast tracking it. Our target is end of April or before the Asean summit so that it can be used already by the public and by the Asean delegates,” Villar added.

The 220-meter walkway is equipped with elevators and walkalators and is fully air-conditioned. A walk from the airport to the hotel casinos will take less than10 minutes

“RunWay Manila is designed to accommodate up to 2,000 persons at any time, or up to 216,000 individuals per day,” Villar said.

Tugade said work on the project will be done round the clock.

“We have to finish this before the Asean (summit) because all the ministers of member states and participating delegates will be passing here for security reasons and easy access to meeting areas at the Newport City,” he said.

“NAIA T3 has the capacity to handle 13M international passengers annually. We expect the pedestrain bridge to further ease the traffic congestion in the airport. The bridge is for the benefit and free use of the public, particularly tourists, who may want secure and convenient alternatives to reach various parts of the metropolis,” Tugade added. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL