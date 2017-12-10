Ruptures 3

I DARE proclaim myself proud for not being a hero for Jose Maria Sison.

On the contrary, I would rather love to be ranked with Banero and all those who would come in his wake, like Rolando Kintanar, the NPA chief whose obsession it was to lead a Sandinista type of insurrection to overthrow the Marcos regime, and who was gunned down by assassins at the Quezon Memorial Circle in January 2003, and Arturo Tabara, erstwhile member of the central committee of the CPP but already heading the breakaway Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas (RPMP) group, and who was similarly assassinated one year after.

In pursuit of what they believed was correct for advancing the interests of the Filipino people, for being killed by Sison for this pursuit, they definitely died heroes of the Filipino people. Just as much as, for all the condemnation he got from Aguinaldo, Andres Bonifacio continues to be regarded a hero by the Filipino people.

I am almost prompted to include in the list Popoy Lagman who was also assassinated in similar manner at the University of the Philippines campus in 2001. But there are gray areas in his case which hold me back from proclaiming something definitive as to its relevance to the workers’ struggle.

To the credit of the Philippine revolution, Jose Maria Sison was captured in 1977 and languished in jail, together with Dante Buscayno, aka Kumander Dante, and the Great Presidential Pretender Benigno Aquino, Jr., aka Ninoy, Dante’s godfather at Hacienda Luisita. The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) grew by leaps and bounds, thanks to the able leadership of the tandem of Rodolfo Salas, aka Kumander Bilog, chairman of the CPP and head of the military commission of the party central committee, and Rolando Kintanar, chief of staff of the NPA. From a ragtag band of 35 remnants of the HMB (Hukbong Mapagpalaya ng Bayan) under Buscayno’s command which composed the NPA in its formation in March 1969, the NPA grew to a formidable 25,000-strong armed force, all in company formations, well before the EDSA Revolt in 1986. By then Kintanar had come up with a revolutionary program radically contrasting with the protracted struggle prescribed by Jose Maria Sison in his Program for a People’s Democratic Revolution (PPDR).

Borrowing heavily from the successful Sandinista insurrection in Nicaragua in 1979, Kintanar devised a program for a quick victory. President Ferdinand E. Marcos had been so demonized by Ninoy first and then by Cory and her yellow cult that anybody placed in Malacañang in his stead would be acceptable to the people. And the Party and the Army had earned themselves a respectable niche in the hearts and minds of the populace. To the thousands of regular Red Fighters, add thousands more of SYPs (Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda) and a half-million-strong armed people’s militia scattered all over the archipelago in which the party and army structures had been raised to commission levels.

In other words, if a revolutionary takeover would take place at the time, the revolutionists had a ready-made mechanism for carrying out the functions of government. Actually, the statement is not a hypothesis. It is a declaration of fact: the revolution was ready to take over political control of the country.

The upheavals resulting from the snap presidential elections of 1986 made the period ripe for the Kintanar program of city-based insurrection. The Armed Forces of the Philippines at the time numbered 150,000. In a guerrilla war, you need 15,000 rebels for the revolution to win. That’s according to the proven ratio of one rebel being able to eliminate 10 of the enemy in such a war. How did the NPA stand against the AFP at the time? With just the NPA regulars at 25,000, it was way past the ratio of 1:10 to be able to win in an all-out clash. There were six rebels to 10 of the enemy.

The entire central committee of the CPP was bullish about the prospects of victory. Despite the debacle of the boycott policy enforced by the party in the snap polls, the worst damage the revolution suffered was its apparent isolation from the upsurge of the Cory civil disobedience campaign (with much recorded urging by the United States) done to thwart the results of the snap polls favoring Marcos. The party, the army and the rebellion they were conducting was intact and could be directed to win.

Popular accounts, even by media people sympathetic to the revolution, placed the entire revolutionary forces at a total isolation from the EDSA happening that began to take shape that February 22, 1986.

In two respects that I know, those accounts are wrong.

One, a good portion of the EDSA crowd that began filling the vicinity of Camps Crame and Aguinaldo that Saturday were organized masses of the revolutionary movement, although more conspicuous were the religious groups which seemed to acquire invulnerability to the dictator’s bullets as inspired by the Radio Veritas call by Jaime Cardinal Sin. To the world, the EDSA event pictured an awesome people grown so magically courageous that they were braving M16 bullets or being crushed by tanks in a grand spectacle of fighting for the restoration of democracy. At any rate, it pictured a great mass of humanity made confident that the soldiers wouldn’t fire their weapons and the tanks wouldn’t roll over them.

And two, none in the media, legal or underground, could have known that in those five critical days of February, from February 22 to 26, the entire membership of the CPP central committee was in a marathon meeting deciding on the grander spectacle – the implementation of the Kintanar plan of city insurrection.