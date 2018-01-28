Ruru, Gabbi, Janine—and a dog

GMA brings together hot young stars and a furry friend in ‘Sherlock Jr.’

Starting tonight, GMA Network will take viewers on a fun investigative journey with a new prime time series that brings together a star-studded cast and one smart canine in “Sherlock Jr.”

Headlining the show are two of the network’s brightest young stars and one of today’s hottest love teams, Ruru Madrid and Gabbi Garcia, with the special participation of beautiful Janine Gutierrez.

As for TVLandia’s newest furry resident, a wonderfully trained golden retriever named Serena—Siri for short—hopes to entice animal lovers to the primetime habit.

Madrid breathes life to Sherlock “Jack” Jackson, Jr., a clever investigative reporter who never backs out from solving mysteries. Besides being a good son and brother, he is also a devoted boyfriend to fellow reporter Irene, portrayed by Gutierrez.

Finally, Garcia plays the role of Lily, a jolly and bubbly veterinary clinic assistant, who Jack will come across as he learns to love and depend on the beautiful Serena, fur, paws, bark and all.

Lending stellar support to the young leads are Comedy Queen AiAi de las Alas as Jack’s hopeless romantic mother; Tonton Gutierrez as a high-profile politician; Andre Paras as a policeman and Jack’s best friend; as well as Roi Vinzon, Sharmaine Arnaiz, Rochelle Barrameda, Matt Evans, Kate Valdez, Alyana Asistio, and Sofia Pablo.

According to the production notes, “Sherlock Jr. aims to stir viewers’ interests with a thought-provoking storyline in an action-filled mystery and drama, and more importantly, show how love and family are some of life’s greatest joys.”

The series is an original concept of Aloy Adlawan and is under the helm of director Rechie del Carmen. It airs for the first time tonight after “24 Oras.”