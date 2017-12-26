Ruru Madrid humbled to be Alden Richards’ replacement in new show

Young actor Ruru Madrid is thankful for the blessings coming his way. After his stint in the GMA Network reality show, “Protégé: The Battle For The Big Artista Break Season 2” in 2012, where he was runner-up to Jeric Gonzales, his star soared high with 2018 looking to be his brightest year yet.

GMA Network has confirmed he will play the lead in a new tele­serye titled “Sherlock, Jr.” in a role supposedly for Alden Richards. The story has since been tweaked to suit Madrid’s personality and brand of acting.

“I’m thankful for the trust given to me by GMA. As the final choice for the project I’m humbled by this opportunity [to further showcase my talent in acting]. Nakakataba po ng puso [It’s very heartening],” the young actor said at Production 56’s Christmas party organized by Director Maryo J. delos Reyes and his most senior talent, Yul Servo.

But even as everyone kept telling him he is already a star—especially with his mother studio judging him fit to replace Richards in a project—Madrid insisted he just got lucky. He further related how Richards has been so good as to give him pointers for the series, and even ask after deve­lopments whenever they see each other.

“Whenever I ask Alden about showbiz concerns, he’s always willing to help me, since he joined [the industry]way ahead of me,” Madrid added.

Reunion

Jose Ezekiel Misa Madrid in real life and born in Zamboanga, the 20-year-old actor shot to fame with his role as Ybarro/Rama Ybrahim in the fantaserye “Encantadia,” where his love team with Gabbi Garcia also became one of the most followed pairings of Kapuso stars.

Pressed to admit the real score between them, Madrid again insisted they are just good friends and that he is focused on his career.

However, just before Christmas, he posted a photo with Garcia in Coron, Palawan with the caption, “Making some new memories with this girl.”

To the delight of their fans, Sherlock will serve as the onscreen reunion of Madrid and Garcia after they took on separate projects at the end of Encantadia.

Milestones

In just five years, Madrid has proven himself ready to lead a prime time series what with numerous acting awards to his name. He won Best Drama Actor in this year’s Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television for Encantadia, tying with Dingdong Dantes (for “Alyas Robin Hood”).

In 2014, the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (Famas) honored the young thespian with the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award. He also won the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance By An Actor Award in the Golden Screen Awards For Television of the Entertainment Press Society (EnPress) for “Dormitoryo.”

Madrid was further recognized as Best New Male TV Personality by the PMPC Star Awards for TV in 2013 for “Maynila: Faith in Love” and was honored for Outstanding And Significant Achievement In Film Acting by the Golden Globe Annual Award for Business Excellence in 2014.

His movie debut was in the critically acclaimed “Bamboo Flowers” helmed by his mentor and manager, Maryo J. de los Reyes. He further earned praise as the 15-year-old Andres who lost his parents in a flood, therefore having to live with his estranged grandfather [played by rock icon Pepe Smith]in Pepe Diokno’s “Above the Clouds.”