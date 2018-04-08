Rushdie: Truths can be found in fiction

Salman Rushdie may be a big believer in the truth, but its definition is a bit bigger than what is factually, objectively real.

This was a lesson he learned when he was a boy, the award-winning author and free-speech advocate explained to the crowd at the Indiana University (IU) Auditorium recently. He read an excerpt from his memoir, “Joseph Anton,” in which he described his younger self realizing that the flying carpets, genies and magic of his father’s stories didn’t really exist—and that it didn’t matter.

“One can simultaneously know that the story is a work of imagination, which is to say untrue, and believe it to contain profound truth,” Rushdie said. “The boundary between…ceases to exist.”

The practice of telling fantastic lies to convey truths is one Rushdie knows well: He is best known for his 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” a tale of magical realism set in the years after India’s independence from Britain. The book won the prestigious Man Booker Prize and, later, two Best of the Booker awards.

“We might as well call (it) ‘the mother of all Bookers’ at this point,” joked IU English professor Samrat Upadhyay in his introduction before Rushdie’s speech.

Rushdie’s talk, “Wonder Tales: East Meets West,” was part of the IU Arts and Humanities Council’s 2018 Global Arts and Humanities Festival: “India Remixed,” highlighting Indian art and culture.

Other festival guests have included standup comedians Vir Das and Asif Ali, artist Bharti Kher and scholar Matt Rahain. But Rushdie stands out as “a champion of humanistic values in the face of intolerance,” said English professor Edward Comentale, before IU President Michael McRobbie presented Rushdie with an honorary degree from the university.

In his talk, Rushdie spoke about the “wonder tales”—magical folktales—from the Indian tradition that fueled his imagination growing up. More than Aesop’s morality fables, which he said were constricting and “soppy” in comparison, the wonder tales were often more fantastic, wilder, and often not nearly as nice. Bad guys often win, and happy endings are not at all guaranteed.

It’s that tradition, and the memory of his homeland, that Rushdie draws on in his own work. He said it is akin to unpacking a suitcase and sharing it with the world.

That is often the experience of the immigrant or expatriate writer, he said, which is leading to interesting developments in American literature. He nodded to Dominican-American writer Junot Diaz and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, among others.

“We seem able, through story, to understand the lived experience of other peoples in a way that nothing else can help us to do,” Rushdie said.

Of course, stories can be used for ill, too. Leading political groups in India have tried to use stories from the Sanskrit epics “Ramayana” and “Mahabharata” to fantasize a return to a “golden age of Hinduism” that does not accommodate other religious traditions, he added.

Rushdie himself has been on the receiving end of a story used for ill: After he published his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” Iran’s then-Ayatollah Khomeini issued a “fatwa” calling for Rushdie’s assassination because of the book’s depiction of the Prophet Muhammad, which the late Iranian leader saw as blasphemous.

The experience has given Rushdie strong convictions about censorship, and the offense people might take to art.

When a member of the audience asked if he thought there were limits on the kinds of stories people “should” tell, and taking into account the people or groups who might be offended, Rushdie said: “No. This is just nonsense.”

If a book offends you, he said, the best thing to do is to put the book down. It’s not the book’s problem, but the reader’s.

He also dispensed advice to young aspiring writers. The old adage “write what you know” is only useful if what you know is actually interesting, he said. Fiction is about dreaming, about delving into the fantastic and pushing the bounds of what is possible.

“I’m in favor of continuing to make things up,” Rushdie said, and urged writers to “create fictions that are more interesting than facts.”