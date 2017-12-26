Russia bars Navalny presidential bid

MOSCOW: Russia’s Central Election Commission on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) unanimously rejected top opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s bid to run against President Vladimir Putin next year, leading him to urge a boycott of the polls. The commission voted 12 to zero in barring Navalny from the presidential election, citing a controversial embezzlement conviction for which he received a five year suspended sentence. Navalny’s crime qualifies as “serious” and therefore rids the individual of the right to stand for president,” said commission member Boris Ebzeyev ahead of the vote, urging the body to bar him from running. The decision prompted the 41-year-old protest leader—who maintains that the court case against him was fabricated for political reasons—to call for a boycott of the election. He said he would still appeal the commission’s decision.

AFP