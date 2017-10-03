Russia, China handed one-year doping bans

Russia and China were banned from international weightlifting, ruling them out of the world championships, after reanalyzed drugs tests from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics returned at least three positive results each. In all, nine nations were suspended by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for a year with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine all sitting out the world championships in California from November 28 to December 5.

AFP