Russia claims killing of IS ‘Minister of War’ in Syria

MOSCOW: Russia claimed Friday to have killed several top commanders of the Islamic State group in an air strike in Syria, including the “Minister of War” and the so-called Emir of Deir Ezzor. “As a result of a precision air strike of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor city, a command post, communication center and some 40 ISIS fighters have been killed,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook. “According to confirmed data, among the killed fighters are four influential field commanders including Deir Ezzor emir Abu Mohammed al-Shimali,” the ministry said. Gulmurod Khalimov, who is known as the IS group’s Minister of War and the highest-ranking defector from ex-Soviet Tajikistan, suffered a “fatal injury,” it added. Russia’s SU warplanes dropped “bunker buster” bombs on the fighters as they were meeting near Deir Ezzor to discuss how to respond to the advance of the Syrian army, Moscow said.

AFP