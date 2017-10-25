Russia donates arms, trucks to PH to boost anti-terror campaign

RUSSIA donated 5,000 guns, a million rounds of ammunition, and 20 military vehicles to President Rodrigo Duterte to help the Philippines in its battle against terrorism.



Duterte, accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, visited and toured the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Pantaleev docked at the Manila port.



He was welcomed by officers of the Russian Navy and other officials during his tour, where the Russians displayed their firepower.



Duterte was shown the Russian ship’s air defense platform where he witnessed the presentation of the ship’s artillery and firearms.



This was followed by the signing of certificate of turnover of military equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



It was the third port visit in 2017 by Russian warships as part of Duterte’s moves to engage closely with Moscow, an arch-rival of Manila’s former colonial master and closest defense ally, the United States.



In an interview, Lorenzana said the Russian government, Duterte’s most-sought ally, granted donations to the Philippine government “at no cost” in a bid to help it in its fight against terrorism.



“That’s a grant at no cost. They want to help us to fight terrorism because they are also fighting terrorism in their country and they want to help the worldwide fight against terrorism. That’s their reason,” Lorenzana said.



Last May, Duterte went on an official visit to Russia but had to cut short his trip amid clashes in Marawi City between government forces and Islamic State-linked extremist groups, which prompted him to declare martial law in Mindanao.



Duterte was able to meet his “favorite hero” Vladimir Putin during his short visit to Moscow. He said his one-and -a-half-hour talk with the Russian president about economic and security assistance was fruitful.



Following his aborted trip, Philippine and Russian officials signed 10 agreements, including intelligence sharing and defense cooperation, wherein the two countries would have official visits and military port calls and allow participation of observers in training exercises.

