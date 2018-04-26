Russia eyed as new destination for OFWs

THE Philippines is eyeing Russia as a new destination for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said Wednesday.

Bello said a technical working group (TWG) is looking into the labor market regulations and policies in Russia in preparation for the deployment of Filipino workers.

The group will conduct discussions and meetings leading to the formulation of an agreement on the deployment of Filipino workers to Russia.

“Negotiations with Russian Federation are ongoing and Russia is one of our alternative markets for our Filipino workers who still wish to be deployed overseas. There is a demand for construction and household service workers in Russia,” Bello said.

Bello and Russian Ambassador to Manila Igor Anatolyyevich Khovaev earlier agreed to establish “a solid legal basis for cooperation” for the benefit of Filipino migrant workers.

“We are glad we had preliminary discussion on various labor issues and concerns of mutual interest to both countries,” the Labor chief said.

The TWG was also tasked to establish a program of activities for a series of policy consultations between the Philippines and Russia and meet with Russian officials to discuss policies for the protection and welfare of Filipino workers.

In 2014, there were about 4,000 Filipino workers in Russia.