Russia eyes transportation, nuclear energy deals with PH 

RUSSIA is eyeing to ink transportation and energy deals, including nuclear energy, with the Philippines, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque made the announcement after a bilateral meeting between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin said that the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Russia is positive and constructive. Russians would like to do trade with the Philippines. There are Russian companies wanting to invest in transportation [projects], including a subway, and he [Putin] even made particular mention of the interest to build a light metro rail for Baguio and La Trinidad,” Roque said.

“They (Russia) have corporations that would like to do business in the field of energy, and there is a company that is promoting nuclear energy which likes to have business dealings with the Philippines,” Roque said.

Roque said these agreements would be signed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Nations Summit from November 12 to 14, which Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev would be attending.

The President thanked Putin for handing over 20 army trucks and 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Philippines last October 25, saying that these ammunitions are very important and that the Philippines will continue to buy weapons from Russia in the future.

Roque said Putin was even pushing for further contacts between the Philippine and Russian parliaments, as well as Cabinet members of both countries.

Roque said Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would be visiting the Philippines again, and that Putin has invited the Philippine military to train in Russia. Likewise, Russia is planning to appoint a military attache who will be stationed in Manila.

“We look forward to signing military and technical agreements [with Russia]. They’re also very interested in selling aircrafts, and helicopters. They want to sell at least 10 high-speed boats and other types of boats,” Roque said.