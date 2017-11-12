Russia eyes transportation, nuke energy deals with PH

Russia is eyeing transportation and energy deals, including nuclear energy, with the Philippines, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque made the announcement in the wake of the bilateral meeting between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin said that the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Russia is positive and constructive. Russians would like to do trade with the Philippines. There are Russian companies wanting to invest in transportation [projects], including a subway, and he [Putin] even made particular mention of the interest to build a light metro rail for Baguio and La Trinidad,” he said.

“They (Russia) have corporations that would like to do business in the field of energy, and there is a company that is promoting nuclear energy which likes to have business dealings with the Philippines,” the presidential spokesperson added.

Roque disclosed that these agreements would be signed during Manila’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Nations from November 12 to 14 which Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will be attending.

President Duterte earlier thanked Putin for turning over 20 army trucks and 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Philippine in October 25, promising to continue to purchase weapons from Russia in the future.

This sentiment was echoed by Roque, noting that Putin is even pushing for further contacts between the Philippine and Russian parliaments, as well as Cabinet members of both countries.

He cited that Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be visiting the Philippines again and that Putin has invited the Philippine military to train in Russia. Likewise, Russia is planning to appoint a military attaché who will be stationed in Manila.

“We look forward to signing military and technical agreements [with Russia]. They’re also very interested in selling aircrafts, and helicopters. They want to sell at least 10 high-speed boats and other types of boats,” Roque added.