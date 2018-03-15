Russia ignores UK poisoning ultimatum

RUSSIAN foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the United Kingdom to comply with its own commitments on international law instead of asking Russia to respond to allegations that it was involved in the poisoning of a former spy.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier demanded Russia to provide an explanation over the poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter in British soil.

“We have heard the ultimatum from London. I can only add that Great Britain, as well as Russia, are part of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the Prime Minister and the Secretary for Foreign Affairs are well aware of this,” Lavrov said.

He noted that under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in cases of suspected use of a banned toxic substance, the country affected should immediately address the country suspected to have produced that particular poisonous substance.

Lavrov said Russia sent an official note seeking access to the substance so that its experts could analyze it in accordance with the international treaty.

“We are waiting for the United Kingdom to respond to our request, sent in accordance with this same Convention, to provide the substance in question, and to make the whole investigation open to us because it involves a Russian national,” he said. “We have nothing to do with it.”

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Russia summoned the UK Ambassador to Russia Laurence Bristow to protest the baseless accusation that Moscow was involved in the poisoning.

First Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov insisted that the action of UK authorities was a clear provocation.

Titov told Bristow that Moscow has no intention of responding to the ultimatum until it receives the samples of the chemical substance that was allegedly used in the poisoning.

“Without that, there can be no sense in any statement from London. The incident appears to be yet another crooked attempt by the UK authorities to discredit Russia,” Titov said in a press statement.

“Any threat to take punitive measures against Russia will meet with a response. The British side should be aware of that,” he added.