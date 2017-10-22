Sunday, October 22, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Russia not seeking dominant role in Asia – envoy

    Russia not seeking dominant role in Asia – envoy

    0
    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    Russia has no intention to build a dominant role in Asia but it wants to establish new trade ties and strengthen relations with Asian countries, Moscow’s ambassador to Manila Igor Khovaev said on Saturday.

    Advertisements

    DESTROYER Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev (left) and Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov (second from left) answer questions from the media during a news conference aboard the Admiral Panteleyev, an destroyer or large anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy, docked at Pier 15. PHOTO BY ROGER RAÑADA

    “It’s a western interpretation to say that Russia is seeking for a role in Asia. We don’t need to seek for a role, because Russia already has a role,” Khovaev said in a news briefing aboard the destroyer “Admiral Panteleev.”

    Khovaev said Russian officials have been conducting meetings with officials from Asian countries to strengthen political and commercial ties.

    “Russia wants new partners and new trade relations with countries in Asia especially the Philippines,” he said.

    The envoy added that the Philippines’ bilateral talks with Russia will focus on military assistance. He said Russia will help the country improve its military technology.

    “We are open to the possibilities of transferring military technology to help the Philippines. We are willing to help you in making use of nuclear science,” Khovaev said.

    He also welcomed the holding of joint military exercises. “Russia will also help the Philippines in terms of trade and investment, culture, and education. It is not solely restricted to military assistance,” he said.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.