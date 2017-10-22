Russia not seeking dominant role in Asia – envoy

Russia has no intention to build a dominant role in Asia but it wants to establish new trade ties and strengthen relations with Asian countries, Moscow’s ambassador to Manila Igor Khovaev said on Saturday.

Advertisements

“It’s a western interpretation to say that Russia is seeking for a role in Asia. We don’t need to seek for a role, because Russia already has a role,” Khovaev said in a news briefing aboard the destroyer “Admiral Panteleev.”

Khovaev said Russian officials have been conducting meetings with officials from Asian countries to strengthen political and commercial ties.

“Russia wants new partners and new trade relations with countries in Asia especially the Philippines,” he said.

The envoy added that the Philippines’ bilateral talks with Russia will focus on military assistance. He said Russia will help the country improve its military technology.

“We are open to the possibilities of transferring military technology to help the Philippines. We are willing to help you in making use of nuclear science,” Khovaev said.

He also welcomed the holding of joint military exercises. “Russia will also help the Philippines in terms of trade and investment, culture, and education. It is not solely restricted to military assistance,” he said.