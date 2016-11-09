Russia ‘ready to do its part’ to rebuild US ties with Trump

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to contribute to rebuilding relations with the United States with Donald Trump as president.

“We have heard the pre-election statements by then-candidate (Trump), which were directed at rebuilding relations between Russia and the US,” Putin said during a speech before several ambassadors in the Kremlin.

“We understand that this will not be an easy path considering the unfortunate degradation of relations,” he said. “But Russia is ready and wants to restore full-fledged relations with the US.”

“We are ready to do our part and do everything to return (US-Russian) relations to the trajectory of development,” he said.

“This would be in the interest of Russian and American people and would positively affect the general climate in international relations, considering the special responsibility of Russia and the US for ensuring global stability and security.”

Putin earlier became one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump via a telegram for his surprise triumph over Hillary Clinton.

Putin has tacitly supported Trump during the campaign, while Trump repeatedly flattered and praised the Russian leader and said he was willing to work with him.

Russia’s parliament on Wednesday broke into applause upon learning of Trump’s win, and Russian markets climbed up, against the global slump on the news. AFP

AFP/CC