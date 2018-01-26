Russia searches for fishing boat missing with 21 aboard

MOSCOW: Russian rescuers were searching on Thursday for a fishing boat that has gone missing in the Sea of Japan with 21 crew members believed to be on board. The Russian emergency services ministry said the boat called Vostok sent out an emergency radio signal on Thursday morning local time from 200 kilometers (120 miles) off the coast of the far eastern Primorye region. It said the boat was going from the port of Donghae in South Korea to the port of Kholmsk on the Russian island of Sakhalin. After sending an emergency signal, the boat has not shown up on global positioning systems. “Attempts to communicate with the boat met with no success,” the ministry said. It sent out helicopters, boats and a plane to search for the fishing vessel. A helicopter later spotted a buoy as well as two lifejackets floating on the water. The boat belongs to a large fishing company based on Sakhalin that specializes in catching crab, Interfax reported.

AFP