Russia to hold ‘democratic polls’

RUSSIAN Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev on Wednesday said the presidential election in Russia on Sunday would be conducted in a democratic way that would dispel notions the country, under President Vladimir Putin, was a dictatorship.

Khovaev said the upcoming election was of great importance because the development of Russia depended considerably on the personality of the next leader.

“So I believe that everything will be conducted in full compliance with the established democratic procedures. The federal law on election in Russia is in full compliance with the international democratic standards and norms,” Khovaev said in an interview with The Manila Times.

Putin, who is seeking re-election, will face seven other candidates for the presidency, who, according to the ambassador, represent the whole spectrum of political forces in Russia, including those who aspire to reestablish the Soviet Union.

The seven other presidential aspirants are Pavel Grudinin, a former member of the United Russia Party; Sergey Baburin, leader of the Russian All-People’s Union; Ksenia Sobchak, a journalist and TV personality; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Liberal Democratic Party; Maxim Suraykin, Communists of Russia Party; Boris Titov, Russia’s Party of Growth; and Grigory Yavlinsky, Yabloko Party.

Khovaev said all the other candidates had criticized Putin and were free to explain their platforms in all television channels in Russia.

Moscow has invited observers from more than 100 countries to witness the elections, including two representatives from the Philippines’ Commission on Elections.

In Manila, the Russian embassy will open a polling station on Sunday to allow Russians residing in the country to vote.

The embassy will also open voting stations today, March 16, in Cebu, Siargao and Boracay for Russian residents and tourists to be able to vote two days before the elections in Russia.

The Russian ambassador expressed optimism the elections would have positive impact on the budding bilateral partnership between the Philippines and Russia.