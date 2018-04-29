Russia, Turkey, Iran hold Syria talks

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday hosted his Iranian and Turkey counterparts for talks on Syria in the wake of an alleged chemical attack that has exposed differences between the three powers.

The three nations have been attempting to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict at talks that started last year in Astana, Kazakhstan, in competition with the US and UN-backed Geneva initiative.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and then Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif, who stressed the warmth of their relationship in opening comments. These were to be followed by three-sided talks.

Meeting his Turkish counterpart, the Russian diplomat stressed the “great importance” both Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attach to improving relations.

Cavusoglu, in translated comments, praised the “atmosphere of trust that has grown up between us” and said the countries had “seriously moved forward on questions of Syria settlement.” He said Saturday’s meeting would discuss “what further steps can be taken.”

Lavrov also held a bilateral meeting with Iran’s Zarif, who hailed the three countries’ work together in the Astana process as a success, saying it led to “the defeat of the Islamic State group.”

