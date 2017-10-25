Russia vetoes UN resolution on extending Syria gas attacks probe

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Russia vetoed Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) a US-drafted resolution that would have extended by a year an investigation of who is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria. It was the ninth time Russia has used its veto power at the Security Council to block action targeting its Syrian ally. Russia opposed renewing the mandate of the joint UN-Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) panel before it releases a report on a sarin gas attack in Khan Sheikhun expected on Thursday. Britain, France and the United States have accused President Bashar al-Assad’s forces of carrying out the April 4 attack on the opposition-held village, killing scores of people, including children.

AFP