Russia vows to play ‘important stabilizing role’ in Asia-Pacific

RUSSIA has vowed to continue to play an “important stabilizing role” in the Asia-Pacific and in global affairs despite efforts of some Western countries to isolate the nation.

President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has considered the Asia-Pacific region as a strategic priority for the rest of the 21st century and would continue to maintain ties with majority of states in the region as well as in the entire Asia.

“As a Pacific power, Russia will make full use of the vast potential of this region’s rapid development, including for lifting the Russian Far East and Eastern Siberia,” Lavrov recently said in a speech during a meeting with the finalists of the Leaders of Russia contest Russian Diplomatic Leadership in Today’s World in Sochi.

He added that Russia’s foreign ministry is focused on further strengthening and developing Russia-China foreign policy coordination, noting the current relations of the two nations is at “all-time best.”

“Our common policy is aimed at strict compliance with the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter, be it in Syria, on the Korean Peninsula, or elsewhere, and at playing an important stabilizing role in global and regional affairs,” Lavrov said.

He added that in the context of Eurasian integration, the country has been taking vigorous steps to harmonize the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with China’s One Belt, One Road strategy.

This move, Lavrov said, is apart from existing agreements on cooperation in trade, investment and services between the EAEU and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) reached in May 2016.

Russia, he added, has a constructive dialogue with majority of foreign partners on all the continents, a partnership that is based on respect of each other’s interests and commitment to further democratization of international life.

Lavrov, however, noted that Western countries, particularly the United States, have avoided discussing it because democratizing international life means to stop dictating to all and to start working toward an agreement.

“Our Western colleagues are constantly interfering in the internal affairs of other states demanding that every country respect human rights, follow the principle of rule of law and democracy,” he said. “We suggest that the same principles of the rule of law and democratization be applied to international life.”

Russia’s top diplomat said there is now a growing sentiment in and outside the country that there is no sense to try to isolate Russia, and attempts to come up with a broad anti-Russian coalition have failed.

He added that there have been many changes that their Western colleagues were not yet prepared to accept but Russia would always be ready for a dialogue with the West on the basis of equality and respect for each other’s interests.

Russia, according to Lavrov, is also committed to fighting terrorism and is in favor of forming a united anti-terrorist front based on common interests and the coordinating role of the United Nations.

But, he said, it should be free from double standard and must comply with the fundamental principles of international law and respect for sovereignty of nations.

Russia, Lavrov added, would also continue its efforts to defuse the situation in the Korean Peninsula and, like China, believes that there is no alternative to political dialogue and have advanced their own joint initiative.

He said they are hoping that the United States would consult other countries affected by the tension in the Korean Peninsula, particularly the leaders of the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Lavrov added that efforts of the United States in trying to escalate sanctions and to threaten the use of force could lead to a scenario that would claim a million lives or more.

“The present-day world is witnessing the end of an epoch dominated by what we call the ‘historical West’ and a transition to a multipolar era,” he said in his speech.