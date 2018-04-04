Russia wants info on poisoning inquiry

THE foreign ministry of Russia has asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) some information about the investigation of the poisoning of its national Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

A list of 13 questions were submitted to the OPCW technical secretariat, an international agency tasked to prevent chemistry from being used for warfare, including what kind of data and materials were provided by the United Kingdom (UK) in connection with its inquiry on the matter.

Russia also wants to know if the United Kingdom provided the OPCW medical, legal or any other additional information regarding the British inquiry.

Moscow also asked if the organization also plans to share the British side’s information with Russia.

The foreign ministry also demanded explanation from the organization on the kind of procedure it used in collecting samples and if it was carried out in compliance with the fundamental principle stipulated for OPCW investigations.

“Has the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat approved the disclosure of the investigative material by the UK to the EU countries?” it added, as it cited information about the involvement of France in the investigation.

Moscow had insisted that it has nothing to do with the supposed poisoning incident, adding that Britain has not even produced any evidence or information on what happened in Salisbury.

Moreover, Russia does not even know what happened in Salisbury because Russian diplomats were not allowed by Britain to visit Skripal and his daughter.

Russia has maintained that it is ready to answer specific questions, however no queries were sent by Britain, not even proof of the Novichok, the nerve agent supposedly used in the poisoning.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had demanded an official explanation from Russia regarding the incident but Moscow declined.

The refusal of Russia to provide explanation prompted Britain to expel Russian diplomats, a move supported by other European countries and even the United States.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry also raised several questions regarding the involvement of France in the technical side of the UK’s investigation.

“Did French specialists conduct their own tests of the biological samples collected from Sergey and Yulia Skripal and, if so, at which specific laboratory?” the Foreign ministry asked.

They also want to know the level of expertise the French have in studying chemical warfare agents and how was it able to determine the substance used in Salisbury was of “Russian origin.”

“Have samples of the chemical warfare agent of this type or its analogues been developed in France and, if so, for what purpose?” it added.

Russia also wants to know why the UK denied consular access to two Russians who were poisoned in their territory.

They also want to know what specific remedies were administered to the two victims and why it is that antidotes were available for the medical staff on the site of the incident.

Russia also wanted to know Britain’s legal basis in allowing France to be involved in a domestic investigation and if the OPCW was informed about the involvement of France in the investigation.