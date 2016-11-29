Russian caught with cocaine

DRUGS syndicates are apparently hell-bent on transporting cocaine to Manila with the recent interception of illegal drugs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 brought in by a female Russian drug mule. Anti-illegal drugs authorities arrested Anastasiia Novopashina, 32, after an undetermined amount of cocaine was found in her personal belongings. Customs District III Collector Ed Macabeo said Novopashina’s travel record showed she came from Sao Paolo, Brazil and had a stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates before arriving in Manila aboard Emirates Airlines flight 332 on Monday afternoon. Customs and Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency members discovered the illegal substance from her three jackets, sleeping bag, and straps of her backpack. Novopashina was the sixth foreigner caught carrying illegal drugs while a lone Filipino was also arrested for violating the anti-drugs law on the last quarter of 2016.