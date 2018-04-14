Russian embassy on a new Cold War, Scripal case, Western bullying etc.

WE usually follow all the articles published by the Manila Times on the subject of Russia. Thus, the editorial titled “No new Cold War but US-Russia situation prickly” published in the Sunday Times on April 1 and “Will Russia and China be teammates again” by columnist Mr. K. Tatad could not escape our attention. There are several observations I would like to share regarding the materials in question.

1. I am confident that the international community has the ability and political wisdom to prevent a new Cold War, because anyone with a shred of common sense can understand that it will inevitably lead to a situation where everyone loses. The only thing that is necessary for that is a strong political will, which is inseparably connected to sovereignty and true independence. Unfortunately, if the so-called “Scripal case” has shown us anything, it is that at least today these commodities are in short supply in Europe. Otherwise, I strongly believe that the world would not dance to the piping of the Anglo-Saxon tandem.

To begin with I would like to point out at least for future reference that the Cold War did not end in December 1991. In fact, it happened during the Malta Summit, a meeting between Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and US President George H. W. Bush, which took place on December 2 to 3, 1989, just a few weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The two presidents declared the end of the Cold War. This event was commemorated by a monument, which is still to be found in the city of Valetta, the Maltese capital. The end of this standoff was an act of common sense and political will. The victory in the Cold War, which the US claimed two years later, was nothing but one of the many manufactured triumphs America has created over the centuries. Russia, in turn has not admitted defeat, surrendered to or been occupied by anyone.

The decision to dissolve the Soviet Union taken in December 1991 was another sovereign act made by consensus of the Soviet republics, which had nothing to do with some obscure foreign influence and was provisioned by the Soviet law.

Another inaccuracy from this article I would like to draw your attention to is that Yulia Skripal permanently resides in Moscow, not in London. This means that unlike her father, she is a temporary visitor to the UK who sustained an injury on British soil and should have received consular assistance from her embassy under any consular convention. The fact that Russian consular officers were not allowed to attend to her or her father is outrageous to say the least and can only mean that the British side has something to hide.

2. I couldn’t let pass an attempt by Mr. K. Tatad to refer in his article, “Will Russia and China be teammates again?” to “various press accounts” to support the theory of involvement of some mysterious former KGB elements in the deaths of Mr. Litvinenko in 2006, and the Georgian businessman Mr. Badri in 2008 and the “suicide” of Mr. Berezovsky in 2014. With all due respect to the esteemed author, this kind of superficial approach simply doesn’t seem appropriate for such serious assumptions. It looks more like spreading rumors and gossip.

Furthermore, I am afraid it is also very difficult to accept the point that other countries are feeling nervous about using scientific innovations to develop weapons against which there is no defense. We do know and appreciate our Western partners being people of the most timid and sensitive souls. Surprisingly, it was they who introduced humanity to chemical weapons in the first place. Potion Down, the oldest warfare research installation in the world is situated in Wiltshire, Great Britain From 1945 to 1989, Potion exposed more than 3,400 human “guinea pigs” to nerve gas. During the past 80 years, some 25,000 humans have been exposed to Porton’s experiments. Two other nations have admitted testing nerve gas on humans: the United States and Canada.

On the other hand, however, during the past 27 years not a single Western leader has paused to think how Russia feels about NATO, the world’s most powerful war machine drawing ever closer to its borders. And to consider that back in 1990 all Western leaders, including US President George Bush, British Prime Minister John Major and French President Francois Mitterand explicitly promised that NATO would stop expanding if the Soviet Union were to allow Germany to maintain its NATO membership. These promises have been reflected in countless official reports and records on both sides. Besides, what do NATO member-states possibly have to fear from Russia, considering that in 2018 the combined military budget of NATO reached almost $1 trillion, which dwarfs the $46 billion defense budget of the Russian Federation. So, how can a military alliance with such vast resources at its disposal possibly feel threatened by Russia? The only possible reasons that come to mind are hypocrisy or cowardice, or maybe a little of both.

In his speech on March 1, President Putin did speak of technological advancements. But in my view, the key factor that made some of the major EU members support Britain’s absurd accusations was not the fear of some futuristic weapon, because they possess enough political wisdom to understand that Russia would hardly ever go to war with NATO. Nor was it the belief that Russia actually was behind the Salisbury incident. The key factor was extreme political pressure from their Anglo-Saxon allies. The obvious conclusion, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov put it, is that we were quite right when we said more than once that truly independent countries in the modern world and modern Europe are very few. When one or two diplomats are asked to leave this or that state, with apologies being whispered into our ears, we know for certain that this is the result of colossal pressure and colossal blackmail.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Austria also openly slammed the level of pressure as absolutely unacceptable. Still, seeing that there are European nations like Austria able to muster enough political will and sovereignty to resist the Anglo-Saxon tandem really inspires hope.

I would like to conclude by citing a paragraph from an editorial on the Scripal case published by the China-based world-renowned Global Times newspaper:

“The fact that Western powers can gang up and ‘sentence’ a foreign country without following the same procedures other countries abide by and according to the basic tenets of international law is chilling. During the Cold War, not one nation would have dared to make such a provocation and yet today it is carried out with unrestrained case. Such actions are nothing more than a form of Western bullying that threatens global peace and justice.”

Natalia V. Naumova

Press Attaché

Embassy of the Russian Federation

1245 Acacia Road, Dasmariñas Village,

Makati, 1220 Metro Manila, Philippines

Tel. 893-0190, 817-5406 Fax. 810-9614