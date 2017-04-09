Russian too much for Lausa in UFC 210

Former Pacific X-Treme Combat (PXC) flyweight champion Jenel Lausa suffered a unanimous decision loss to Russian Magomed Bibulatov in their preliminary bout of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 210 at the Keybank Arena in Buffalo, New York.

The 28-year-old undefeated Russian wrestler displayed superiority in grappling to evade the assaults of the Iloilo fighter in three rounds on the way to a 29-26, 29-26, 29-26 scores from the three judges.

Bibulatov also dominated the Filipino in striking and kicks in the entire rounds.

Despite the defeat, Lausa remains confident about his future.

“Every defeat we suffer in life is an opportunity to learn,” said Lausa in his Facebook post. “I will use this one to be a better fighter and a better representative of my country. Thanks to everybody for your support.”

Lausa and Bibulatov sized each other up in the first round of their flyweight bout, but the Russian turned out to be the aggressor in the later part of that stage when he delivered solid kicks. Lausa’s punches and kicks hardly his Russian foe.

Bibulatov, who is now undefeated in 14 fights, hit Lausa below and points were deducted from the Russian. But Bibulatov returned stronger in the third round and finished Lausa with spin kicks and a huge takedown slam.

Lausa, who debuted in the UFC with a unanimous win over Chinese Zhikui Yao last UFC Fight Night 101 in Australia last November 26, dropped to 7-3.

JOSEF T. RAMOS