Russian ships arriving for Manila goodwill visit

Russian Navy ships will arrive in Manila on Monday, January 2, 2017, for a five-day goodwill visit and enhance understanding and cooperation with the Philippine Navy, an official announced on Friday.

Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship, and Boris Butoma, a Chilikin-class fleet replenishment oiler, will be welcomed by top Navy officials when they arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila, according to Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman.

The ships forming part of the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet is headed by its deputy commander, Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov.

Lincuna said PS11 BRP Rajah Humabon, a former destroyer escort of the United States Navy and now a frigate of the Philippine Navy, has been designated as the receiving ship during welcome rites.

There will also be courtesy calls, tours of historical places within Manila and Cavite, capability demonstration, goodwill games, wreath- laying, shipboard tours and send-off ceremony, among other activities.

There will also be an open house for Russian Navy vessels for civilians on January 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 15.

The destroyer, a 6,930-ton Project 1155 Udaloy I-class anti-submarine warfare destroyer originally built for the Soviet Navy, was named after Soviet naval commander and admiral Vladimir Filippovich Tributs.

Launched in March 1983, it boasts of anti-ship capabilities including the infamous P-270 Moskit supersonic ramjet powered anti-ship missile.

The ship caught fire in 1991 but returned to service soon after. FERNAN MARASIGAN