Russian state agents behind ‘grave violations’ in Crimea – UN

GENEVA: Russian state agents have committed serious abuses, including torture, in Crimea, the UN said Monday, warning that the rights situation in the annexed peninsula had “significantly deteriorated” under Moscow’s occupation. In a fresh report, the UN human rights agency said it had documented “grave human rights violations, such as arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment and torture, and at least one extra-judicial execution.” Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014 soon after the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych following mass protests in Kiev. In Monday’s report, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Moscow to respect its obligations as an occupying power, demanding that it investigate all cases of alleged torture, abductions and killings involving members of the Russian security forces and Crimean self-defense.

AFP