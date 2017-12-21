Russian version of encounter between US and Russian jets in Syria

I WISH to refer to the article published by your esteemed newspaper on December 17, 2017, “Pentagon alarmed by uptick in close calls with Russian jets in Syria” from the AFP news agency. It said that on December 13, 2017, the US F-22 jets “intercepted two Russian jets over a part of Syria in which the Pentagon says they are not meant to be operating.” Unfortunately, the article quoted only one source of information (the Department of Defense of the United States of America). But for the purpose of objective coverage, I believe there is a need to provide the alternative point of view.

That is why I am honored to inform you that according to the reports on the same incident released by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, on December 13, 2017, two SU-25s flying at the height of 3,300 meters were escorting the motorcade with humanitarian assistance near the city of Meyadin (west of the Euphrates river) when American F-22 jet approached them from the east bank of the river. It deployed chaff and created disturbance for the Russian aircraft. That was the reason why the SU-3 5 S jet had to interfere by approaching the F-22. Only after those actions did the American aircraft leave the area.

Most of the previous encounters between Russian and US jets near the Euphrates river were caused by the efforts of the US aircraft to interfere with Russian operations against the IS. It is also bewildering when the US officials sometimes claim the US has its own airspace in Syria. Syria is a sovereign and independent state and there can be only one airspace there — and that is the airspace of Syria. Judging by the comments from Pentagon, Washington somewhat forgot about this fact. The US did not receive consent of the legitimate government in Damascus to deploy troops on its soil and, therefore, the US military presence there runs counter to the international law. Nobody officially invited the American troops to Syria.

The government of Bashar Assad is recognized as the legitimate government of Syria by most of the international community. It is the ambassador appointed by that government who represents the Syrian Arab Republic in the United Nations. The Philippines also recognizes the current government in Damascus as the only legitimate one. It was the stance of the administration of former President Benigno S. Aquino 3rdand it is the position of the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Natalia Naumova,

Press Attaché

Embassy of the Russian Federation

