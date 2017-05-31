Russian warship, sub fire cruise missiles at IS in Syria

MOSCOW: A Russian warship and submarine have fired cruise missiles at Islamic State group targets around Palmyra in Syria from the Mediterranean, Moscow said on Wednesday, the first such strikes announced in months. The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar carried out four strikes against military hardware and fighters from the jihadist group who had left its de-facto capital Raqa, the Russian military said in a statement. Moscow said that the US, Turkish and Israeli military “were informed in a timely manner of the missile launches through existing communication channels.” President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the successful strikes by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin said.

AFP