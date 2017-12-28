Russia’s Putin calls Saint Petersburg blast ‘act of terror’

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket, wounding 13 people, “an act of terror.” “As you know, an act of terror took place in Saint Petersburg yesterday,” he said at a meeting of military officers in the Kremlin. The homemade bomb went off in a locker at the supermarket on Wednesday evening, officials said. Anna Mityanina, vice governor of Saint Petersburg, said on Twitter that of the 13 wounded eight remained in hospital care while five people declined to be hospitalized. The explosion occurred at around 1845 local time (1545 GMT) as Russians geared up to celebrate the New Year—the country’s biggest holiday—followed by Russian Orthodox Christmas, which falls on January 7. Officials earlier said 10 people had been injured, saying the bomb had the power equivalent to 200 grams of TNT. The blast comes after a suicide bombing killed 15 people and wounded dozens on the Saint Petersburg metro in April. That bombing was claimed by a group linked to Al-Qaeda which said it was a message to countries engaged in war with Muslims, a veiled reference to Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

